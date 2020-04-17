After spending seven days in isolation with his family and parents, instead of self-isolation after having contact with the “Kanal 5” journalist who tested positive for the coronavirus, Zoran Zaev informed on Thursday that his second test also came back negative.

The leader of SDSM today used his freedom to ride a motorcycle.

But even though he has not held any state office for months, Zaev and his friends are guarded by state security. The recording and the photos were taken near the village of Stojmirovo in the Berovo area.

While citizens live in uncertainty about the health and economic instability brought about by inappropriate and overdue government measures, and medical personnel lack equipment, we are all paying for the escort and pleasure of the pardoned businessman.