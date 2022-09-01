Around 255,000 elementary and high school students are starting the 2022/2023 school year today, in which, after two pandemic years, classes will start without anti-covid protocols and face masks.

For the first, second, fourth and fifth grade students, new curricula have been prepared for the classes, according to the Concept for Basic Education, which has been implemented in stages since last year and, according to the plan, should be completed in five years in the entire nine-year education.

The textbooks according to the new curricula are in different stages of approval and until they are received, the students in these classes will learn from appropriate materials in which the contents of the first trimester have been elaborated. The Ministry of Education and Culture assures that they are not scripts, but materials of high quality and creative and the students will receive them for free.