A Pakistani suspected of femicide, i.e. killing his girlfriend in Greece, was arrested in Macedonia late on Friday after police found him with a group of illegal migrants, and was then handed over to the Greek authorities, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

The Pakistani man, aged around 20, was the main suspect in the murder of his 17-year-old girlfriend, which happened on Tuesday in an Athens neighborhood, and since then all trace of him has been lost.

The close and continuous cooperation of the police of both countries resulted in the arrest of the Pakistani suspect.