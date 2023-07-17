The leader of the Alliance for the Albanians, Arben Taravari, stated on Monday his and his party’s position regarding the initiative “Open Balkan”, recently abandoned by the Government of thee Republic of Albania.

His assessment is that by Albania’s departure, this mechanism became pointless and illegitimate.

“Duplicative and non inclusive mechanisms that will create a West Balkan “in two different gears”, harm the integrative spirit of the region. The way forward is clear: the already signed agreements within the Open Balkan initiative must be fully integrated and implemented within the Berlin Process, beginning with the October Summit in Tirana”, is Taravari’s position.