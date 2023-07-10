The leader of the Alliance for the Albanians Arben Taravari said on Sunday that the party has not yet decided if it will go lone on the next elections, or in coalition with the other currently ruling parties, but that he personally insists on going alone.

He thinks that the elections should be held by the end of March or at the beginning of April 2024, at the same time with the presidential elections.

On collaborating with DUI in the Government, Taravari said that it is “an unavoidable evil”.

“We have to function and we do. But I have to emphasize that when our party warned that DUI has metastasized in all institutions and that it will be a huge problem for the coun try, no one took us seriously. Now everyone repeats the same words every day”, taravari complained.

Taravari also said the the Alliance for the Albanians have correct relationship with all political parties, especial in the ethnic Macedonian political block.

“We have good relations with both, SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE”, Taravari claims.