The Council of the Skopje Planning Region, consisted of all 12 mayors of the municipalities within the Skopje region, decided at its Monday session to require a report from the City of Skopje administration on the situation in the public enterprise for communal hygiene, as well as urgent measures from the City Council aimed at solving the problem.

The 12 mayors also unanimously decided to demand taking the hygiene competencies and the mechanization from the City and commissioning each municipality to take care of its own hygiene.

The mayors adopted a conclusion that if the problem can’t be solved at the City level, to ask the Government to get involved.

Five local mayors and the City mayor Danela Arsovska didn’t attend the session.

The situation escalated in the Skopje after the Public Enterprise Communal Hygiene; s employees began a strike last week demanding higher salaries and return of the fired employees, which led to complete cessation of the waste collection in the city.