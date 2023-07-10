The SDS and DUI Government has been in power for over six years, and they didn’t do anything for the health system besides stopping ongoing projects and paying penalties. That is the result of the wasteful governing of the SDS/DUI Government, Marija Miteva, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson, said on Monday.

“After breaking the contract for construction of a new clinical center in Skopje, for which the Macedonian taxpayers will have to pay around €20 million in penalties, The minister of Health now wants to break the contract for construction of the hospital in Shtip, which was already started in 2016. This Government didn’t do anything but focus on fixed tenders, corruption, and crime”, Miteva said.

The new hospital in Shtip was supposed to cost about €34 million, partially financed by the Council of Europe. Still, the competent bank withdrew two years ago, and the Government overtook the financing.

“Within their well-known scheme, the Government contracted a company, transferred the money – and nothing else. The money disappeared”, she stressed.