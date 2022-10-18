A list of names is circulating on social networks, which, according to what is written, are members of two families employed at the University of Tetovo.

The published list includes 25 members of the Ameti family, i.e. the family of Tetovo University rector Vulnet Ameti.

The wife, the son, the brother, the aunt’s son, the cousin, and the daughter of the brother-in-law – all family ties are represented.

The second part of the list consists of members of the Beadini family, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine. He also has a wide range of family ties in the higher education institution: wife, nephew, brother, daughter, son, son-in-law…

Finally, the author of this extensive list apologizes if she has forgotten anyone, however, 36 people are represented.