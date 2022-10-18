Speaking about the statements of government officials that there is a pro-European wing in VMRO-DPMNE that would vote for the constitutional amendments, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, on the MRT debate, answered with a counter question: Maybe we have MPs for a new majority?

Well, not that I am announcing a new majority, but as they announce that they are negotiating, we also have the right to work on a new majority to overthrow the government. Naturally, we are working on it, there are concrete steps. We are just making sure that there is no new Kastriot. We are talking to several of the 120 deputies, Mickoski said.

According to him, potential threats of imprisonment, and fake political processes do not burden the current parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE, and in the leadership of VMRO-DPMNE there is monolithicity, cohesion, and not discord as in the government coalition.