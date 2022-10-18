The MPs from the government and the opposition in the Parliament unanimously supported, after a shortened procedure, the adoption of the legal solutions that prohibit the formation of associations and parties with disputed names and ideologies.

With 84 votes “for” and none against or abstentions, the MPs from the government and the opposition gave their support after a shortened procedure to adopt the Draft Law on Amendments and Supplements to the Law on Associations and Foundations, submitted by VMRO-DPMNE.

The proposal that refers to the associations was explained by MP Rasela Mizrahi from VMRO-DPMNE, noting that it should put an end to the opening of associations and foundations whose programs, goals, activities, and actions are aimed at the violent demolition of the country’s constitutional order, inciting and calling for military aggression, as well as inciting national, racial, religious hatred or other intolerance, hatred, genocide, extermination, spread or support, inciting and condoning fascism, Nazism, National Socialism, and the Third Reich, as well as undertaking activities related to terrorism or activities contrary to the Constitution.