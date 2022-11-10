The government should start applying the Law on Associations and Parties and close the “Tsar Boris” club, which is named after a Nazi collaborator, VMRO-DPMNE says, reminding that the law was passed and voted in the Parliament, and therefore it should start immediately with the application.

The name of the club “Tsar Boris” is the name of a proven Nazi collaborator, under his baton Bulgaria was part of Hitler’s Nazi coalition. It is impermissible for that club to continue operating. It should be immediately deleted from the Central Register. It is impermissible in Macedonia, which aspires to Europe, to have active clubs that have a connection with one of the darkest parts of history, says VMRO-DPMNE.