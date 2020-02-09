Tonight the government is holding a session to vote on the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the “independent” VMRO-DPMNE lawmakers have already confirmed that they will support it.

They said in a statement that they had agreed to pass a law that would respect the principles of independence, the rule of law, respect for the rights of defendants, as well as those convicted and injured in criminal proceedings.

Our sincere intentions during this period were to find a solution that would ensure the functioning of the principle of the rule of law in line with European values and with the aim of preventing retaliation and ensuring justice. We call on VMRO-DPMNE to provide constructive and sustained amendments that we will support together and in the interest of the citizens to bring a legal solution in the spirit of confidence-building in the rule of law and additionally help our country in the Euro-Atlantic processes, Independent parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE said.

