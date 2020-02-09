The latest version of the Public Prosecutor’s Law now in process not only did not remove the controversy that the parties had cooked up, but on the contrary, they were additionally corrupted! How shameful!, commented law professor Gordan Kalajdziev.
Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski has scheduled a government session late tonight for ministers to approve the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office after SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and Justice Minister Renata Deskoska secured at least 80 MPs to vote.
Comments are closed for this post.