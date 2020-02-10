The Government has endorsed the text of the draft-Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office and forwarded it for expedited procedure in Parliament, the government press service informed.

The endorsed draft-law, as pointed out by the Government, is harmonized in a preliminary procedure in the Parliament and it incorporates solutions that ensure functioning of the principle of the rule of law in accordance with European values with a precondition for fairness and equality of parties in the judicial process.

A novelty in the draft-law, according to the government, is the election of a public prosecutor in the prosecution of organized crime and corruption, which will be elected by the Council of Public Prosecutors after a vote by all public prosecutors in the country. The Council will nominate the candidate who will win the most votes from the list of registered candidates who are eligible under this law for the Chief Public Prosecutor of the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption.