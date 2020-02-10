In a forceful manner, contrary to the Constitution and laws and international legal standards, the ruling party has endorsed a law that contains unprecedented provisions seeking to conceal the crime committed in the last three years, Interior Minister Nake Culev reacts to the draft-text of the PPO law, which was adopted late on Sunday at a Government session.

He added that the law does not accept the experts’ remarks and they are unanimous in concluding that the law is a real fiasco.