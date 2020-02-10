In a forceful manner, contrary to the Constitution and laws and international legal standards, the ruling party has endorsed a law that contains unprecedented provisions seeking to conceal the crime committed in the last three years, Interior Minister Nake Culev reacts to the draft-text of the PPO law, which was adopted late on Sunday at a Government session.

Government endorsed text of PPO law late last night

He added that the law does not accept the experts’ remarks and they are unanimous in concluding that the law is a real fiasco.