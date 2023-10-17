Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Fatmir Bytyqi, announced that the government will present a law on Tuesday to rectify the wages of elected and appointed officials. The funds earmarked for this purpose will be redirected to support anti-crisis measures benefiting the most vulnerable groups in the population.
Macedonia
The government intends to propose a new law aimed at rectifThe government intends to propose a new law aimed at rectifying officials’ wages and reallocating funds for anti-crisis measuresying officials’ wages and reallocating funds for anti-crisis measures
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Fatmir Bytyqi, announced that the government will present a law on Tuesday to rectify the wages of elected and appointed officials. The funds earmarked for this purpose will be redirected to support anti-crisis measures benefiting the most vulnerable groups...
Comments are closed for this post.