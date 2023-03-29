The Director of PE State Roads from DUI, Ejup Rustemi, concluded a tender contract with a company from Kicevo for cutting grass, pruning branches and cutting trees in the road belt, worth 2.4 million euros, reminds VMRO-DPMNE.

At the same time, when there is no money for textbooks, when there is no money for medicines, when the people are impoverished due to record inflation, “magically” money is found for cutting grass and cutting trees, in the amount of over 2 million euros, and the government has not even built one kilometer of highway in the country.

The government’s scheme is already clear to the citizens, with which, through the state enterprise, due to business interests, Macedonia is being robbed, through oversight of 22 million euros, and now with an additional 2.4 million euros.