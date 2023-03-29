There is no signature on the annex to the Collective Agreement, which requires the correction of the salaries to the employees in the healthcare sector, the Health Committee of VMRO-DPMNE informed on its Facebook page.
❗️The position of the Health Committee of VMRO-DPMNE is that the “agreed” correction regarding the increase in the salaries of nurses, x-ray technicians, laboratory technicians and all other healthcare workers is underestimating and humiliating compared to the complex activity, responsibility and their work
❌️ Humiliating “contracts” that do not correspond to the requirements, and non-compliance with the Collective Agreement leads to demotivation and the departure of quality staff
❌ 11 thousand employees suffer because the agreement is not respected, public healthcare is neglected, no work is done on better infrastructure
❗️ The dissatisfaction of public healthcare workers culminated in a warning protest in all hospitals at the same time
❗️ There is an urgent need to take responsibility for these harmful policies, the damage of which is to the entire health system in the long term
Comments are closed for this post.