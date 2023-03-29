Who is Artan Grubi to seek reconciliation? He is where he is at the suggestion of Ali Ahmeti and he has nothing to ask for, Nevzat Bejta, a long-time official from the ranks of DUI, who is now part of the dissatisfied in the party, says in an interview with the Vecer newspaper.
Mr. Bejta, what’s going on in DUI? Can it be said that the largest Albanian party in Macedonia is at a crossroads for the first time since its existence?
In DUI, democracy should be respected once and for all, and that means respecting the decisions of all party bodies, and at the moment it is not working. The branches are not respected, the presidency…, we have a party statute and the president should establish that order, but Artan Grubi interferes. The leader of the party should work according to the party statute, no matter who the leader is – he proposes the party statute and he should respect it the most. In our country, it is not respected and that is why we raised our voice, we want all the problems of the party and the membership and the voters, who have given us trust, to be discussed in the party. Here, now the Alliance has entered the Government, not a single meeting was held, there is no debate, and only the officials and the membership are informed, and that is not democratic.
