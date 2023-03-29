Who is Artan Grubi to seek reconciliation? He is where he is at the suggestion of Ali Ahmeti and he has nothing to ask for, Nevzat Bejta, a long-time official from the ranks of DUI, who is now part of the dissatisfied in the party, says in an interview with the Vecer newspaper.

Mr. Bejta, what’s going on in DUI? Can it be said that the largest Albanian party in Macedonia is at a crossroads for the first time since its existence?