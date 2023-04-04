The Government approved a request from the Sol Group 5 company, that is partially owned by Elena Kovacevska, the wife of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, to purchase publicly owned land for just over 1 EUR per square meter.

The shocking abuse of power was signed not by Kovacevski but by First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi – indicating that Kovacevski wanted to present some distance from the deal. Kovacevski was in the solar panel business, but he insists that he sold his stake in the solar panel company he co-founded with a partner. That same partner now co-founded Sol Group 5 with Kovacevski’s wife and they are applying for state approval to build a plant – that will receive public subsidies for its production, which means that the sale of the land is just the beginning of the abuse of power.

Sol Group 5 bought 1,119 square meters near Radovis. They will build a plant with 1.8 MW of installed capacity.