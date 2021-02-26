The group of ethnic Albanian islamists who were arrested in Kumanovo in September were training in firing RPG grenades and in preparing bombs, the prosecutors said as the case moves to a trial. The group at its core had three people, with eight accomplices, some of whom had gone to Syria and joined ISIS.

One of the group, identified by the prosecutors only with his initials B.A., was providing the funds, arranged for the purchase of military grade weaponry, organized training and distributed materials meant to radicalize the other members of the group. The two other core members were bomb-makers and kept the weapons hidden in locations around Kumanovo.