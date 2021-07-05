The Serbian newspaper “Kurir.rs” confirmed that criminals from the region have Macedonian passports, which is one of the most wanted.
In addition to the Macedonian, there is also high demand of the Croatian and Montenegrin passport.
Thus, “Kurir” confirms that Jovica Vukotic, the leader of the Skaljarski gang, has a Macedonian passport and that with that passport he was arrested in Turkey under the name of Georgi Andonov.
It is not news that mobsters are hiding behind fake documents. They are ready to set aside large sums for that. Such a document costs from 15 to 25,000 euros, says the interlocutor of “Kurir.rs”.
