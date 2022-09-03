When we talk about the history of the Balkans and the Balkan peoples, there are probably as many truths (interpretations of events) as there are peoples, if not more, says academician Ljupco Kocarev, president of MANU, in his latest column.

The process of reconciling the different histories of the Balkans is at the very beginning and immediately encounters obstacles. For the Macedonians, unfortunately, the most terrible is the ignorant and servile attitude, not only of the Macedonian politicians but also of the Macedonian historians, the current Macedonian “experts” of the joint Multidisciplinary Expert Commission on Historical and Educational Issues, precisely those who should and are expected to promote historical truth. Christian educators and missionaries Cyril and Methodius are spiritual persons, to whom you cannot give nationality and appropriate them. Therefore, the Day of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius, May 24, should be celebrated not only by Macedonia and Bulgaria, but by all Slavic countries and peoples. Common celebrations are European and civilizational benefits, so they should be done on an equal basis, with respect for different perceptions and without imposing one’s own narrative on the narrative of the other, which for us would mean without violating the dignity of Macedonians with conditions and blackmail, writes Kocarev.