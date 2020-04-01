The coronavirus test of the mother from Ohrid, who died along with her baby after giving birth late last night at the Skopje Gynecology Clinic, came back negative, the Ministry of Health informed.

According to the clinic’s report, the patient was extremely obese, weighing about 150 kg, with high blood pressure and tachycardia, who had not been moving at all in the last 5 months, and according to data from doctors in Ohrid, the patient was not performing her ob-gyn check-ups..