The Committee for Operational Monetary Policy of the National Bank met on October 31, 2023, to assess the current economic situation. They have decided to maintain the basic interest rate at 6.30 percent, as part of their ongoing tight monetary policy. The bank has been gradually tightening its monetary policy since late 2021, and the current stance is aimed at curbing inflation and stabilizing the exchange rate. External risks, including geopolitical conflicts, continue to pose uncertainties for price movements. The foreign exchange market is stable, and foreign exchange reserves meet international standards. However, recent economic data indicates slower growth, both domestically and in foreign demand. The National Bank remains watchful and ready to take necessary actions to ensure price stability and exchange rate stability.