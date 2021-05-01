The President of the Patriotic Institute of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Pandov emphasized that several senior officials agree that the events of April 27 are not terrorism and that the defenders of the Constitution deserve to get retrial.

The leader of VMRO, Hristijan Mickoski, plus the leaders of all opposition parties demand freedom for the April 27th defendants and retrial. The DUI leader, Ali Ahmeti, also agrees with Hristijan Mickoski and the opposition, that the events of April 27 are not terrorism, and at the same time he, like any normal person, points his finger at the most guilty, the “doorman” Krste Mukoski! The President of the Republic of Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, also agrees with Hristijan Mickoski, the opposition and Ali Ahmeti, that no terrorism was committed on April 27 and proposes what the people demanded on April 25, their freedom and retrial!, stressed Pandov.