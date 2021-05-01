The President of the Patriotic Institute of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Pandov reminded the public of the statement of Ali Ahmeti before the constitutional changes, when the DUI leader stressed that the people who are in prison for the April 27 events are not terrorists.

Ahmeti believes that intraethnic and interethnic reconciliation is necessary. He says the April 27 indictment has nothing to do with terrorism.

This is not terrorism. People reacted emotionally, Ahmeti said at the time.