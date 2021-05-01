The Holy Fire from Jerusalem will arrive in Macedonia, at the Skopje International Airport, on the evening of Great Saturday.

The director of the Commission for Relations with Religious Communities, Darijan Sotirovski, will have the honor at the Athens International Airport to take over the Holy Fire by the Greek state-church delegation that will bring it from Jerusalem, where it descends for almost two millennia inside the tomb of Christ in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Holy Saturday.

Upon arrival, the Holy Fire will be welcomed at the International Airport in Skopje and taken over by representatives of the Orthodox eparchies, who will take it to all cities across the country.