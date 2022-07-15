The promise of the president of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen given in Skopje that the EU recognizes the Macedonian language lasted only one day. When asked by MIA’s correspondent to explain the words said in the Macedonian Parliament and whether this means recognition of the language, the EU spokesperson Dana Spinant refused to answer directly.

There is no doubt that the Macedonian language is your language. I will repeat this, there is no doubt that the Macedonian language is your language. We fully respect that.

