The Public Prosecutor Office Department on Organized Crime started an investigation on the acquisition of the Business Center Soravia, because of the allegations that the DUI leader Ali Ahmeti’s nephew Drin acquired 39% stake in the €330 million center without investing even one cent, PPO told Alsat TV in a statement.

“Reacting on the frequent information in the media regarding the Business Center Soravia, the Public Prosecutor Office Department on Organized Crime last week started an investigation into this case”, the statement reads.

PPO also clarifies that the case has been allocated to a prosecutor who will deliver the adequate evidence to the competent institutions for investigation of the financial flows – the Financial Police, the Ministry of Interior’s Department on Financial Investigations, Public Revenues Office, etc.