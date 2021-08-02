From all of us at the U.S. Embassy; Happy 118th Ilinden Day!, reads the message of the US Embassy in Macedonia on the occasion of the national Ilinden holiday.

The Russian Embassy in Macedonia also congratulated “the holiday of great historical significance for the Macedonian people – Ilinden! Today, together with you, by laying flowers at Meckin Kamen, in Pelince and Skopje, we will pay tribute to the famous Macedonian fighters for freedom and independence!, reads the message of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Macedonia.