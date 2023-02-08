The situation with false bomb threats is alarming, and the Ministry of the Interior has not been able to detect the perpetrators for five months. 33 new false bomb threats in schools across Macedonia show that the security system is completely devastated. The Ministry of the Interior and Spasovski are not doing anything.
For five months in a row, Macedonia has been the target of false reports, and Oliver Spasovski cannot find who is sending them and has not even taken responsibility. Moreover, months ago many public facilities, the Skopje Airport, Railway Station, commercial facilities, and state institutions received bomb threats, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.
The government, Kovacevski, and Spasovski are incapable of ensuring either peace or guarantee the safety of the citizens and the state.
The whole situation causes fear and panic not only among students and their parents but also among all citizens. Instead of behind school desks, students are outside in sub-zero temperatures while the Ministry of Internal Affairs inspects the schools.
There are no textbooks, but that’s why there are false bomb threats. Classes are being lost, and the Minister of Education Jeton Shaqiri, instead of saying that the lost classes will be compensated, should ask his colleague Spasovski to find out who is behind these false bomb threats. Kovacevski’s government cannot provide one day of security, but that is why it provides millions of sums and crimes from dubious tenders and business deals. If they don’t know how to manage the institutions and the state, then let’s hold early parliamentary elections.
