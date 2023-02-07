Macedonians had the virtue of burying Goce Delcev in a church, comments Janko Ilkovski in his new video column “Slusaj vamu”, which he makes in cooperation with Republika.

He says to me it stinks of a nasty, rotten insidious game that was played during the celebration of Goce Delcev. He reminds that the people have not yet received anything from the promises of this Government. Reminders of the commissions, the burning hospital, the burning bus, and the everyday crime that happens to us.

Macedonia and the Macedonians, not the government and the institutions, honored Goce Delcev with dignity. We saw a lot of theater from the government, Ilkovski points out and adds:

If we Macedonians were determined to make a scandal, a provocation, to blow everything up in the media, with banners, and shouting, they would have done it. No one can make the Macedonian bad. And I didn’t even hear someone secretly, behind the scenes, call to let’s do something bad, so that the authorities will find out, so hey we found out, we will prevent it. When misery…

We Macedonians were at Goce Delcev’s grave to show that we do not accept what Bulgaria is doing and to show that we are against what this government is doing and agreeing to.