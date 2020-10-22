MP Antonio Milososki posted on Facebook parts of the amendments to the Law on Protection from Infectious Diseases. He explains that it does not contain any measures for protection against Covid-19, but only fines are provided.

There is no measure for the chronically ill. No measure to strengthen the state health institutes for testing the population. There is no measure for support of medical staff and urgent additional training and education. There is no measure for cheaper testing of retirees as a riskier category. There is no measure for a wide range of testing in municipalities with a higher number of infections, he said.

