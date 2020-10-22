The adoption of several laws related to corona measures has again raised the issue of the slim parliamentary majority in power. It has only 62 MPs, and moreover at the moment they cannot secure as much because several MPs tested positive for the virus.

That is why, the government pushes for MPs to hold online sessions, ie MPs to debate, and more importantly to vote on laws online, sitting comfortably in their homes.



But that is disputable both technically and constitutionally. Article 69 of the Constitution is clear that “The Parliament may decide if a majority of the total number of Representatives is present at the session.”

Another problem that would arise if the MPs make the decisions without physical presence in the Parliament is that tomorrow those decisions can easily be disputed before the Constitutional Court.

Therefore, online sessions are possible only with changes to the Constitution, but this is unlikely at this point.