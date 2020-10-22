The President of the Euro-Atlantic Council of Macedonia, Ismet Ramadani, condemned the statement of the Bulgarian Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov, who said that he would send the engineering regiment of the Bulgarian Army to remove the monuments in the country.

Karakachanov’s statement is serious, but also absurd. Because the statement comes when they and we are members of NATO, there are some rules among the allies when such statements are not acceptable. I expect the NATO headquarters and even the Secretary General to react. There should be a reaction because if you make such a threat to an ally, it already exceeds all limits of behavior between NATO members, Ramadani told Kanal 5.