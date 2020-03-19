There were no newly diagnosed coronavirus patients overnight, said the Healthcare Ministry, and the total number stands at 42 – and all are responding well to the care that is given. There were 22 patients who had flu-like symptoms and were tested overnight, but all tests came back negative, and the condition of these patients is also stable.

Meanwhile epidemiologists are working to map out the contacts of the citizens who tested positive on Wednesday, both in Debar and in Skopje. A broader push to test suspected cases and people who were in contact with the confirmed cases is being planned.