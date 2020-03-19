Spain is going to deposit its ratification document of the Macedonian NATO protocol to the US State Department tomorrow, and this should conclude the exhausting process of bringing Macedonia into NATO.

Spain was the last NATO member state that ratified the protocol, the delays due to the Spanish political crisis and finally, the coronavirus epidemic, but the protocol was eventually ratified via a video session of the Spanish Senate.

Macedonia was vetoed from joining NATO in 2008 by Greece, and was only allowed to join after the humiliating imposed renaming and redefinition of the country through the Prespa treaty, which was rejected at a referendum but rammed through the Parliament none the less.