After the protocol of the intergovernmental commission held on June 10, 2019 was revealed yesterday, in the section on the political part for the implementation of the Good Neighborly Agreement, which clearly shows that even then it was agreed that May 24 is the “Day of Bulgarian Education and the Slavic Script” it seems that the same game was applied to Tsar Samuil.

The biggest proof of that are the texts of Naum Kajcev on the one hand and Ognen Vangelov and Ljupco Risteski on the other. The first one is part of the Bulgarian commission and the other two from the Macedonian commission.

If there was an agreement three years ago for Tsar Samuil, then what is the reason for their mutual debate from June and July 2021.

First, Kajcev appeared with a text entitled “For the unification around our common history – Tsar Samuil erga omnes”. Vangelov and Ristevski responded to this, also with a text entitled “Unification around “historical truths” or around diversity”? so that immediately after that, Kajcev appeared again with a text with the same title as the first one.

The misunderstandings that the members of the two commissions had also come from the titles themselves, and it is confirmed that the decision for Tsar Samuil was not made in 2019. Otherwise, why would there be a controversy two years later!?

The final solution says that our members of the commission fully agreed with the Bulgarian narrative for all five historical figures.