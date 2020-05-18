Three patients died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The deaths include a 60 year old woman from Kumanovo, who was treated since late April, a recently hospitalized 59 year old man from Struga and a 51 year old man from Skopje.

The death toll of the epidemic is now at 104. There were also 25 newly diagnosed patients out of 286 tests that were conducted. Most of the patients were registered in the capital Skopje. The total number of registered Covid-19 cases is 1.817, and some 1.300 of them are considered to have overcome the illness.

There are 68 patients treated in the two main clinics in Skopje with departments devoted to the infection. Of them, eight are on mechanical ventilation and 25 have serious symptoms.