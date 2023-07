8Three members of Parliament elected on the DUI party ticket will formally leave and sett up a new party, under the former Cair Mayor Izet Mexhiti.

This so-called Fire Faction has called for changes in DUI, including the removal of Ali Ahmeti’s main advisor Artan Grubi, but Ahmeti refused to accomodate them. The new party will be formed on August 13.

We determined that all options to change DUI have been exhausted and we will form a new movement, Mexhiti said.