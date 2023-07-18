A delegation made up of the European Ministers and Secretaries of France, Germany and Poland – calling themselves the Weimar Group – met with the leadership of VMRO-DPMNE today in anotherr attempt to push on Macedonia to accept the Bulgarian demands and amend its Constitution. VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski and the top party leaders and members of Parliament listened to ministers Laurence Boone, Anna Luhrmann and Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek and informed them that the party’s negative position on the issue remains unchanged.

Today we were visited by three ministers for Europe, from France, Germany and Poland. They expressed their views. We expressed our gratitude and responded YES for Macedonia’s membership in the EU, but NO to the Bulgarian dictate. Clearly, directly and with dignity, said after the meeting VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski.