The “Parasites” affair continues in M NAV. In addition to Fahrudin Hamidi and Vlado Krstevski, a salary of 3,000 euros per month is also received by Migjen Salmani, member of the Management Board and Executive Director for financial affairs, for legal affairs, development and investments in M NAV, says Ivica Tomovski, member of the Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE.

He emphasized that Salmani receives up to 36,000 euros from M NAV for one year, and will collect 144,000 euros for one term.

What is Salmani’s contribution to this high salary? What did Salmani do to earn that 3,000 euro monthly salary? Salmani, together with Fehrudin Hamidi and Vlado Krstevski, cost the state-owned M NAV over 630,000 euros in salaries over a period of 4 years. Yes, these three directors cost M NAV over 630,000 euros in 4 years, and no one knows what their contribution is. Festim Halili, director of FITD is also involved in the “Parasites” affair, he receives a monthly salary of 1,000 euros. And for one term, that is almost 50,000 euros, says Tomovski.

He asks what benefit does Macedonia have from Halili’s work?