The government asks the citizens to save, to cook in smaller pots, they justify that there is no money for the economy, there is no money for health, agriculture, students, but that is why they have money to pay huge fees and salaries to their officials, says VMRO-DPMNE, pointing out that yesterday they revealed that only three officials cost Macedonia about 500 thousand euros for one term.

Kire Naumov as director of the Macedonian Bank for Reconstruction and Development receives 2,500 euros, or for one term he will collect 120,000 euros. The director of AEK, in conditions where citizens barely make ends meet, has a monthly salary of over 2,000 euros or 30,000 euros per year. In Telekom, in which the Government has its share, Slavko Projkovski as financial director has a salary of over 6,000 euros, that is, for one term he receives as much as 288,000 euros. If we add to these salaries, the compensations of the officials who were previously disclosed in the “Parasites” affair, such as those of Zernovski, Ljusev from Telekom, Stankoski from Tutunski Kombinat, Hamidi and Krstevski from M-NAV, Tuntev from Civil Aviation, Gjorgjiev from PUIK, Zikov from MEPSO, then we arrive at a fantastic figure of over 2 million euros for one term for 11 officials. How many families can live on 2 million euros? How many students can be fed? How many medical devices and medicines can be procured?, asked VMRO-DPMNE.

According to them, the “Parasites” affair revealed the hypocrisy of the SDSM and DUI government.