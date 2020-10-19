A court hearing in one of the numerous cases initiated by SDSM linked prosecutors against VMRO-DPMNE was postponed today as one of the defendants had contracted the coronavirus.

The trial has 20 party officials and members charged with tampering with electoral materials. The prosecution is still lead by Lile Stefanova, one of the main deputies of former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, who has since been sentenced to seven years in prison for gross corruption and abuse of office.