Vice Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bisera Turković, is set to pay a working visit to Macedonia on Friday and meet with Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.

The two ministers are expected to discuss topics related to bilateral relations, the European integration of the two countries, Macedonia’s OSCE chairpersonship, as well as other current affairs from the region and international relations. As part of the visit, Turković will meet President Stevo Pendarovski, and Parliament Speaker, Talat Xhaferi.