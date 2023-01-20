SDS and Kovacevski are in a panic. They lose ground under their feet and therefore become nervous. A few days ago they attacked the media, qualified journalists and television stations, and now they have already started putting pressure on their members who do not agree with the policies of the leadership led by Kovacevski. The despair in SDS brought to light the autocratic face of Kovacevski, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

It is obvious that SDS and Kovacevski realized that they have lost the support of the majority of citizens, but now they see that they have no support either from the membership or from certain deputies of the ruling majority. All this is the result of the pernicious policies they pursue, crime, corruption and subordinate position in the government. Therefore, together with DUI, they resort to undemocratic methods to discipline those of their members who do not think like them. They reach for pressures that are made by groups from the underground and that are getting bigger and bigger.