Two patients, aged 49 and 73, died during the past 24 hours from Covid-19.

The 49 year old patient is from Lipkovo, near Kumanovo, and was admitted to the “8th of September” hospital on April 3 with breathing difficulties. He was placed on mechanical ventilation immediately but eventually succumbed to the disease yesterday. The 73 year old patient is from Skopje. He was admitted on April 19 with a severe case of the illness.

There are 19 new cases confirmed after 335 tests were performed. Almost half of the new cases are in Kumanovo, which remains the worst hit major Macedonian city. The total death toll now stands at 61 and the total number of confirmed cases is at 1.386. About 500 of them are now considered to have overcome the illness.

Nine new patients were admitted into the two clinics that treat Covid-19 cases in Skopje, bringing the total of hospitalized patients to 91. Twelve of them are on mechanical ventilation.