Out of 1,630 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 152 new cases were registered. Also, there were two fatalities and 126 patients who have recovered, said the Health Ministry on Thursday.

Most of the new cases were registered in Skopje-58, followed by Strumica-14, Kocani-18, Kumanovo-5, Debar-2, Stip-5, Prilep-4, Tetovo-5, Struga-6, Veles-1, Bitola-5, Ohrid-3, Kavadarci-2, Gostivar-1, Gevgelija-6 , Probistip-1, Berovo-4, Valandovo-4, Delchevo-3, Sveti Nikole-3, Kicevo-2.

The Public Health Institute registered today 126 recovered patients from all over the country, said the press release.

Two patients died, one from Ohrid (aged 77) and one from Radovis (aged 62).