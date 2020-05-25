After the first successful heart transplant in Macedonia, the kidneys of the tragically deceased Emilija Dineva, the same woman whose heart was donated by her family, were successfully transplanted into two dialysis patients.

Saso Dohcev from the Urology Clinic in Skopje said that the recipients are a 43 year old woman and a 40 year old man. The first patient was waiting for a kidney transplant for 10 years and the operation went smoothly. In the second case, it was a second transplant, and the surgery was much more difficult, Dohcev, said, but the patient is also feeling good in post-op.

Dineva died in a traffic accident while going to work in Dojran. Her heart was transplanted into 54 year old Ivan Ognenovski, in a first operation of the kind performed in Macedonia.